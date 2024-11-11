UFC 309 video: All HW champions from Mark Coleman to Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 live from Madison Square Garden in New York on November 16. The contest features the current 265-pound champion up against the former two-time titleholder. Ahead of the event, the promotion released a video showcasing the highlight moments of all heavyweight title fights to date.

The compilation starts with Mark Coleman, who defeated Gary Goodridge at UFC 12 to become the first official UFC heavyweight champion in 1997. The video also features the fights of other champions, including Maurice Smith, Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, Kevin Randleman, Josh Barnett, Ricco Rodriguez, Tim Sylvia, Frank Mir, Andrei Arlovski, Antonio Nogueira, Brock Lesnar, Shane Carwin, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) claimed the vacant heavyweight belt by submission in the first round against Ciryl Gane in March 2023. Battling it out at UFC 309, Stipe Miocic (20-4) looks to become heavyweight champion for the third time and rebound from the defeat by knockout in the second round against Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

Tom Aspinall (15-3), meanwhile, is the latest to date fighter to take the title. The 31-year-old British mixed martial artist landed the interim heavyweight belt by knockout in the first round against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July.