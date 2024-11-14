UFC 309 press conference video

Continuing the UFC 309 fight week in New York City, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic host a pre-fight press conference. The current heavyweight champion of Albuquerque, NM and the former titleholder of Euclid, Ohio battle it out on November 16 live from MSG.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his 265-pound title. Stipe Miocic (20-4) looks to regain the belt and become a three-time champion. Both fighters make their Octagon return. Jones is back after over a year and a half of layoff due to injury. Miocic hasn’t fought in over three and a half years.

Also partaking in the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference, old rivals Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) and Michael Chandler (23-8). Former lightweight champion Oliveira of Brazil defeated Chandler of High Ridge, MO by TKO in the round round in May 2021.

At the press conference, the fighters preview their bout and go face to face.

UFC 309 press conference starts at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.