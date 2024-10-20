Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 308 full fight video: Max Holloway knocks out Justin Gaethje on last second

Max Holloway KO'd Justin Gaethje to land 'BMF' belt at UFC 300 in April. On Saturday he challenges featherweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Max Holloway is back in action on October 26, when he challenges Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. The former featherweight champion looks to dethrone the current titleholder, who makes the first defense of his belt.

In his previous outing at UFC 300 in April in Las Vegas, Holloway faced Justin Gaethje for the symbolic “BMF” strap. The final moments of the fight were released immediately after the show, while some of the highlight moments were featured in the UFC 308 event trailer. The full fight video hit the stream today.

The scheduled for five rounds clash, contested at lightweight, ended one second prior to the final horn. The official time was 4:59 into the final round, when Holloway hit Gaethje with a big right hand and the latter hit the canvas.

With the victory over Gaethje, Max Holloway (26-7) earned his third win in a row. Going up against undefeated Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (15-0) in the main event of UFC 308, the former champion of Hawaii makes his third attempt to become a two-time titleholder.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.