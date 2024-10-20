UFC 308 full fight video: Max Holloway knocks out Justin Gaethje on last second

Max Holloway is back in action on October 26, when he challenges Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. The former featherweight champion looks to dethrone the current titleholder, who makes the first defense of his belt.

In his previous outing at UFC 300 in April in Las Vegas, Holloway faced Justin Gaethje for the symbolic “BMF” strap. The final moments of the fight were released immediately after the show, while some of the highlight moments were featured in the UFC 308 event trailer. The full fight video hit the stream today.

The scheduled for five rounds clash, contested at lightweight, ended one second prior to the final horn. The official time was 4:59 into the final round, when Holloway hit Gaethje with a big right hand and the latter hit the canvas.

With the victory over Gaethje, Max Holloway (26-7) earned his third win in a row. Going up against undefeated Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (15-0) in the main event of UFC 308, the former champion of Hawaii makes his third attempt to become a two-time titleholder.