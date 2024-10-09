UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr full event video highlights in slow motion from SLC

UFC 307 full event video highlights in a slow motion hit the stream. The fight card aired live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, featuring a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira (12-2) stopped LA’s contender Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 6 NC) in the fourth round and made the third successful defense of his light heavyweight belt. In the five-round co-main event, Julianna Pena (12-5) of Spokane, Washington dethroned Raquel Pennington (16-7) of Colorado Springs by split decision to become a two-time women’s bantamweight champion.

Also on the card, Mario Bautista (15-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada took a split decision against Brazil’s former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) at bantamweight. Georgian middleweight Roman Dolidze (14-3) defeated Kevin Holland (26-12) of Riverside, California via first-round TKO. In the PPV opener, Kayla Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio earned a unanimous decision against Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil at women’s bantamweight.

Atop the UFC 307 prelims, Joaquin Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri KO’d Stephen Thompson (17-8-1) of Simpsonville, South Carolina in the third round at welterweight. In an all-Brazilian bout at strawweight, Iasmin Lucindo (17-5) walked away win the win by split decision against Marina Rodriguez (17-5-2).

As well, Alexander Hernandez (15-8) of St. Louis, MO defeated fellow-American Austin Hubbard (17-8) of Sterling, IL by split decision at lightweight. Plus, Cesar Almeida (6-1) of Brazil scored a unanimous decision against Ukraine’s Ihor Potieria (20-7) at middleweight.

Among the early prelims, Ryan Spann (22-10) of Memphis, Tennessee submitted Ovince Saint Preux (27-18) of Immokalee, FL in the first round at light heavyweight. Tecia Pennington (14-7) of Fall River, MA earned unanimous decision against Carla Esparza (20-8) of Torrance, CA at strawweight. Kicking off the action, Court McGee (23-13) of Ogden, Utah submitted Tim Means (33-17-1) of Wilburton, Oklahoma in the first round at welterweight.