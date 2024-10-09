Subscribe
UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr full event video highlights in slow motion from SLC

Alex Pereira stops Khalil Rountree Jr to retain 205 lbs title, Julianna Pena dethrones Raquel Pennington to become two-time 135 lbs champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 307 full event video highlights in a slow motion hit the stream. The fight card aired live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, featuring a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira (12-2) stopped LA’s contender Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 6 NC) in the fourth round and made the third successful defense of his light heavyweight belt. In the five-round co-main event, Julianna Pena (12-5) of Spokane, Washington dethroned Raquel Pennington (16-7) of Colorado Springs by split decision to become a two-time women’s bantamweight champion.

Also on the card, Mario Bautista (15-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada took a split decision against Brazil’s former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) at bantamweight. Georgian middleweight Roman Dolidze (14-3) defeated Kevin Holland (26-12) of Riverside, California via first-round TKO. In the PPV opener, Kayla Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio earned a unanimous decision against Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil at women’s bantamweight.

Atop the UFC 307 prelims, Joaquin Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri KO’d Stephen Thompson (17-8-1) of Simpsonville, South Carolina in the third round at welterweight. In an all-Brazilian bout at strawweight, Iasmin Lucindo (17-5) walked away win the win by split decision against Marina Rodriguez (17-5-2).

As well, Alexander Hernandez (15-8) of St. Louis, MO defeated fellow-American Austin Hubbard (17-8) of Sterling, IL by split decision at lightweight. Plus, Cesar Almeida (6-1) of Brazil scored a unanimous decision against Ukraine’s Ihor Potieria (20-7) at middleweight.

Among the early prelims, Ryan Spann (22-10) of Memphis, Tennessee submitted Ovince Saint Preux (27-18) of Immokalee, FL in the first round at light heavyweight. Tecia Pennington (14-7) of Fall River, MA earned unanimous decision against Carla Esparza (20-8) of Torrance, CA at strawweight. Kicking off the action, Court McGee (23-13) of Ogden, Utah submitted Tim Means (33-17-1) of Wilburton, Oklahoma in the first round at welterweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
