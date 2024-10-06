UFC 307 video: Ryan Spann submits Ovince Saint Preux in first round

Ryan Spann returned to winning ways on October 5, when he faced Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. The pair squared off atop the prelims live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight contest didn’t go the distance. After delivering a big right hand, the native of Memphis, Tennessee got hold of his opponent’s neck. The former interim 205 lbs title challenger of Immokalee, Florida tried to escape, but was forced to tap via guillotine choke. Referee Mike Beltran called it a day at 1 minute and 35 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, Ryan Spann improved to 22-10. The 33-year-old rebounded from three defeats in a row.

“I wanted to come in here and be free,” Spann said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “And I wanted to show the world my work. And more importantly, I wanted to show my kids my work. I wanted to show you the hard work pays off. All day, every day.”

“We’ve done a lot of work… And I wasn’t conducive to the work that we’ve done. I was a little wild at times. I’ll probably give myself a ‘B’. But we’re going to get back to work and we’re going to keep going.”

41-year-old Ovince Saint Preux dropped to 27-18.