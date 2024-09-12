Subscribe
UFC 306 final press conference video

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili aka Noche UFC press conference live from Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Continuing UFC Noche fight week, the fighters host the final UFC 306 press conference on September 12. In attendance UFC CEO Dana White, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley of Helena, Montana and challenger Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia.

O’Malley makes the second defense of his title. Top ranked contender Dvalishvili looks to pull an upset and become a new champion.

Also in attendance, Mexico’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan. The contest is their trilogy fight following a split draw last September and the fourth-round submission in favor of the current titleholder last March.

In addition, LA’s former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Brazilian-born Mexico-based Diego Lopes are also expected to participate. The bout is a rescheduled matchup from UFC 303 that fell off last minute due to Ortega’s illness.

At the press conference, the athletes preview their respective bouts and go face to face. The highly anticipated showdown airs live on PPV from the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14.

UFC 306 press conference time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

