UFC 306 main event: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili tops at Sphere, full card set

The main event bout for UFC 306 aka Noche UFC has been made official, featuring Sean O’Malley versus Merab Dvalishvili. The 10-fight card airs live from Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14. Dana White revealed a full lineup of action in a new video today.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Sean O’Malley (18-1, 1 NC) makes the second defense of his bantamweight title. The 29-year-old champion of Helena, Montana earned a unanimous decision against Marlon Vera in March, after claiming the belt against Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO last August.

Georgian-American Merab Dvalishvili (17-4) won 10 fights in a row. The 33-year-old contender, who makes his first attempt to become champion, defeated former two-division champion Henry Cejudo last time out in February.

White also confirmed the UFC 306 co-main event, featuring old rivals and The Ultimate Fighter 32 opposite coaches, Alexa Grasso (16-3) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1). The bout pits the current women’s flyweight champion of Mexico against the former champion of Kyrgyzstan. Their most recent encounter at Noche UFC last September ended in a split draw. Their first fight in March 2023 went in favor of Grasso, who dethroned Shevchenko via fourth-round submission.

UFC 306 PPV card is also set to see a rescheduled featherweight matchup between Brazilian Diego Lopes (25-6) and LA’s former title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3). The latter withdrew from their UFC 303 showdown in June on the day of the event due to illness, and was replaced by Hawaii’s Dan Ige (18-8).

Also official for UFC 306 main card, a lightweight bout between Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) and Esteban Ribovics (13-1) of Argentina. As well, Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2) of Mexico and Ode Osbourne (12-7) of Jamaica square off at flyweight.

Plus, among the previously announced bouts that are now featured on the preliminary card, the contest between Raul Rosas (9-1) of Clovis, New Mexico and China’s Aoriqileng (25-10, 1 NC) has been also made official. The bantamweight clash is set to kickoff the event.

The UFC 306 full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne

Prelims