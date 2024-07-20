Raul Rosas Jr vs Aori Qileng joins Noche UFC fight card

The bout between Raul Rosas Jr and Aori Qileng has been set for UFC 306 aka Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14. The pair squares off at bantamweight.

Rosas (9-1) makes his second octagon appearance for the year and targets his third straight victory. The 19-year-old native of Clovis, New Mexico submitted Ricky Turcios in the second round in June, following the win via first-round TKO against Terrence Mitchell at the first Noche UFC event last September.

Aoriqileng (25-10, 1 NC) also fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. China’s 31-year-old faced Daniel Marcos in February in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental groin kick. Last October, he defeated Johnny Munoz Jr by unanimous decision.

The bout was reported by Rosas’ management, Iridium Sports Agency via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

The addition of Rosas vs Qileng makes it seven out of 10 fights expected to be featured on the Noche UFC card. The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set. The current lineup looks as the following: