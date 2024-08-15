UFC 305 final pre-fight press conference video

Continuing the fight week for their highly anticipated showdown at UFC 305, Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya host the final pre-fight press conference. The pair battles it out in the main event live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

South Africa’s current middleweight champion Du Plessis makes the first defense of his belt. Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time champion Adesanya looks to regain the title. At the press conference, the fighters preview their bout and go face to face.

Also partaking in the UFC 305 press conference, the co-main event fighters, Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Australia’s former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg. Also on the card, Mateusz Gamrot of Poland and Dan Hooker of New Zealand square off at lightweight. Plus, Australian Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname clash at heavyweight.

UFC 305 press conference start time is 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT on Friday, August 16.