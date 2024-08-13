Subscribe
Photos: UFC 305 Welcome to Country Ceremony kicks off Fight Week in Australia

Dricus du Plessis defends 185-pound title against former champion Israel Adesanya in UFC 305 main event live from Perth, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Fight Week for UFC 303: Du Plessis vs Adesanya in Perth, Australia has officially kicked off today, August 13 (local time) with the Welcome to Country Ceremony. Performed by Alton Walley from Aboriginal Productions, the event took place in Kings Park, and provided insight into the cultural significance of the place and people of the region.

The event was attended by the main event fighters, reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis of South Africa and Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time champion Israel Adesanya. The co-main event fighters, Australia’s former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France of New Zealand were also in attendance.

Plus, Dan Hooker of New Zealand, who faces Mateusz Gamrot of Poland at lightweight, Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who fights Suribame’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik, among others.

UFC 305 airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

