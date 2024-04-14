Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier set as UFC 302 main event in Newark in June

The UFC 302 main event has been set pitting lightweight champion Islam Makhachev against Dustin Poirier. The fight card takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

Riding a 13-fight winning streak, Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his title. The 32-year-old won a pair of fights by knockout and decision against Alexander Volkanovski last October and February, respectively, after taking the vacant belt by submission against Charles Oliveira in October 2022.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Benoit Saint Denis in March. The 35-year-old native of Lafayette, Louisiana previously challenged for the full belt twice, losing both fights by submission against Oliveira in December 2021 and Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019.

Dana White revealed the matchup at the UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill post-fight press conference today. UFC CEO also announced Sean Strickland up against Paulo Costa as the middleweight co-main event on the card, as well as confirmed the fight date for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas.

The current UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier lineup looks as the following: