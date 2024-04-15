Nate Diaz: I’m gonna try to beat Jorge Masvidal a**

Old rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal kicked off the four-city press tour for their boxing match with the first stop in Las Vegas. The former UFC fighters battle it out on Saturday, June 1 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Their first fight in MMA goes back to November 2019 in New York. The bout for the “Baddest Motherf***er” title headlined UFC 244. The contest was stopped by the cageside doctor prior to the start of the fourth round due to a cut over Diaz’s right eye. Masvidal was awarded the “BMF” belt by The Rock, Dwayne Johnson.

Nate Diaz (0-1) dropped a unanimous decision against Jake Paul in his pro boxing debut last August. Going up against Masvidal, the 38-year-old former UFC lightweight title challenger of Stockton, California says “the tank is full”.

“The first fight is what it is,” Nate Diaz said at the launch press conference in Las Vegas. “I’m better, I lost and it was how it was. It got stopped, those were the rules. I’ll fight to the end of time. There’s no stopping me ever. The tank is full now and it was full then.”

Nate Diaz | Justin Harrison/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Justin Harrison/Fanmio

“I’m training hard as always and staying ready for the next big move. I’m getting ready to rock.”

“My tank’s full. I’m gonna try to beat his a** the best I can in this sport and go from there.”

“We’re boxing this time, so it’s a whole other sport. It’s a whole new fight we’re getting into.”

Jorge Masvidal: I’m coming to take your head off every time

Jorge Masvidal (1-0) goes through the ropes for the first time since June 2005, when he took a majority decision against Joseph Benjamin in his pro boxing debut. The 39-year-old former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger of Miami, Florida promises “violence”.

“Y’all know what you’re gonna get June 1,” Jorge Masvidal said. “Nothing but violence. That’s what I’m gonna deliver.”

Jorge Masvidal | Justin Harrison/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Justin Harrison/Fanmio

“I was busy chasing world titles after our first fight, so here we are now in boxing and I can’t wait to get in there and do my thing.”

“I don’t think Nate really trained for Jake Paul and I don’t blame him. I don’t think it was his best performance. You know you better get in shape for this one. I’m a good athlete who’s mean. I’m coming to take your head off every time.”

“I always felt I was the best boxer to come out of UFC and Nate’s bread and butter is his boxing. So it’s time to roll, I love it.”

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at the press conference | Justin Harrison/Fanmio

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal go face to face | Justin Harrison/Fanmio

The four-city press tour continues with stops in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Among the bouts confirmed for Diaz vs Masvidal undercard, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (1-0) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces Stockton’s Chris Avila (5-1). The pair squares off in the six-round contest at light heavyweight.

Plus, Sean Garcia (7-0-1, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California goes up against Amado Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Oxnard, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.