Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Grand Arrivals video

Kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated all-Mexican bout on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia make their Grand Arrivals. The undisputed super middleweight champion and the former super welterweight champion square off on Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed 168 lbs belts for the fourth time. Undefeated Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) looks to become champion in his second weight class.

The Grand Arrivals also feature the fighters battling it out on the Canelo vs Munguia PPV undercard. San Antonio’s interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) defends his title against Argentina’s Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs).

Once-beaten Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas defends his interim WBC featherweight belt against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight strap against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela.