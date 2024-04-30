Jesus Ramos Jr: I have to show Johan Gonzalez is not on my level

Jesus Ramos Jr is primed for his ring return against Johan Gonzalez on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Going through the ropes on Cinco de Mayo weekend, the 23-year-old southpaw is looking to get back in the win column, after suffering his first career defeat last September against Erickson Lubin.

Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona faces Las Vegas-based Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) on the top of Canelo vs Munguia prelims. The 33-year-old Venezuela native is riding a three-fight winning streak. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

“I feel really good. I feel strong, ” Jesus Ramos Jr said. “We made the necessary adjustments to improve from my last fight. I feel strong and just excited to be back. We are handling things differently this camp and implementing new elements into my game that we weren’t doing last camp. We are still working hard, but also preparing mentally and adding strategic pieces and I’m just excited to put it all together on fight night.”

In his previous bout against Lubin, Jesus Ramos Jr dropped a unanimous decision. “El Mono” said he wanted a rematch.

“I don’t think it was my best night, but I still felt like I did enough to pull it off. Obviously, it wasn’t my best performance and I’m aware of that, but I felt like it was enough to win. I was the one in control the whole fight, pushing him back, landing more punches. Some of the rounds that I felt I did the most effective work; they gave it to him. I was disappointed obviously, but I’m going to show in this fight that it was just a bump in the road. The journey continues and I’m not going to stop until I’m a world champion.”

“Yes, I would like a rematch with Lubin. Against Gonzalez, I have to show that there’s levels to this sport, and he’s not at my level. I have to prove myself and show that I don’t need a tune up fight or an easier fight. I just need to just keep progressing. I shouldn’t be taking steps back, I should keep moving forward.”

“I know he [Johan Gonzalez] hits hard. He has 33 knockouts in his 34 wins, so he has some pop. I know he’s going to come forward and he’s going to try to pressure me. I expect that. I expect a fun fight while it lasts. We both have power, so don’t expect it to go the distance.”

“I’m really motivated to be fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend and really blessed to be back on a Canelo undercard. I’m just excited. I feel like the same people that were at my last fight on the Canelo-Charlo undercard are going to be there and watching on May 4. I have to demonstrate that my last performance wasn’t who I am. It wasn’t my best performance and I’m kind of in debt with them in that aspect.”

Among other bouts featured on the Canelo vs Munguia prelims, Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey faces Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles. The contest is also scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

In the main event, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his title against former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs). The all-Mexican showdown headlines a four-fight card live on pay-per-view.