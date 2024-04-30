Clay Collard vs Mads Burnell tops PFL 5 Salt Lake City in June

The lightweight bout between Clay Collard and Mads Burnell has been set to headline PFL 5 fight card at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on June 21. The 2024 PFL Global Season event features the MMA bouts in the lightweight and light heavyweight classes, marking the promotion’s debut in Utah.

Clay Collard (25-12, 1 NC) targets his second win in a row. The 31-year-old native of Payson, UT stopped Patricky Pitbull in the second round at PFL 2: Las Vegas in April.

Mads Burnell (18-6) looks to return to winning ways. Denmark’s 30-year-old was submitted by Michael Dufort in the second round at the same event in April, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

The co-main event pits Impa Kasanganay (16-4) of Fort Lauderdale, FL against Jakob Nedoh (8-2) of Slovenia. The pair battles it out at light heavyweight.

Both fighters also last fought at PFL 2. 30-year-old Kasanganay TKO’d Alex Polizzi in the first round. 27-year-old Nedoh was stopped by Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the first round, and got his eight-win streak snapped.

“We are excited for the toughest test in MMA, the PFL Global Season, to debut in Salt Lake City,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL’s sports season format lends itself to action for fans in attendance and those watching in 160 countries worldwide.”

“2024 PFL Playoff berths and the chance to continue their $1 million journey hang in the balance for these elite athletes.”

The current PFL 5: Salt Lake City fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell, lightweight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh, light heavyweight

Patricky Pitbull vs. Bruno Miranda, lightweight

Rob Wilkinson vs. Joshua Silveira, light heavyweight

Preliminary card