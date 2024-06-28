Subscribe
UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 weigh-in video

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 weigh-in live show

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira of Brazil defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka of Czech. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 205 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega of San Pedro, Los Angeles and Diego Lopes of Brazil clash at featherweight. The non-championship limit is 146 lbs.

The UFC 303 official weigh-ins start time is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the U.S. and 4:50 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Saturday, June 29 at 1:50 am AEST.

Get UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 303 fight card

Main card

  • Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, light heavyweight – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title
  • Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze, light heavyweight
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight
  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
  • Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva, featherweight
  • Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, bantamweight

Early prelims

  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s strawweight
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday, heavyweight
  • Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
  • Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira, bantamweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

