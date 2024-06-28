UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 weigh-in video

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira of Brazil defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka of Czech. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 205 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega of San Pedro, Los Angeles and Diego Lopes of Brazil clash at featherweight. The non-championship limit is 146 lbs.

The UFC 303 official weigh-ins start time is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the U.S. and 4:50 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Saturday, June 29 at 1:50 am AEST.

Get UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 303 fight card

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, light heavyweight – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze, light heavyweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Preliminary card

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili, featherweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva, featherweight

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, bantamweight

Early prelims