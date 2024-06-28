UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 weigh-in video

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira of Brazil defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka of Czech. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 205 lbs championship limit.
In the co-main event, Brian Ortega of San Pedro, Los Angeles and Diego Lopes of Brazil clash at featherweight. The non-championship limit is 146 lbs.
The UFC 303 official weigh-ins start time is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the U.S. and 4:50 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Saturday, June 29 at 1:50 am AEST.
Get UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC 303 fight card
Main card
- Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, light heavyweight – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title
- Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight
- Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze, light heavyweight
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
- Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
- Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva, featherweight
- Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, bantamweight
Early prelims
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s strawweight
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday, heavyweight
- Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
- Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira, bantamweight