UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 press conference video

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka square off in the UFC 303 main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. Ahead of their championship rematch, held during the 12th annual International Fight Week, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Pereira defeated Prochazka via second-round TKO in November 2023. With the victory, Brazil’s former middleweight titleholder claimed the vacant light heavyweight belt and became a two-weight champion. The former 205-pound champion of Czech looks to take revenge and regain the title.

The co-main event features Brian Ortega up against Diego Lopes at featherweight. Among other bouts featured on the UFC 303 card, Anthony Smith meets Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight, Mayra Bueno Silva faces Macy Chiasson at women’s bantamweight and Michael “Venom” Page takes on Ian Machado Garry at welterweight.

The UFC 303 press conference start time in the U.S. is scheduled for June 27 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The start time in the UK is 11 pm BST on June 27. In Australia, the presser begins at 8 am AEST on June 28.

In attendance at the UFC 303 press conference, UFC CEO Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.