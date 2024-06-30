UFC 303 post-fight press conference video

Following their bouts at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29.

On the top of PPV card, two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira of Brazil defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka of Czech. The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Brian Ortega of Los Angeles and Diego Lopes of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 303 fight card, a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas and Roman Dolidze of Georgia. Macy Chiasson of New Orleans, LA and Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil meet at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Michael “Venom” Page of the UK and Ian Machado Garry of Ireland clash at welterweight.

In attendance at the press conference, UFC CEO Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.