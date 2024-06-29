UFC 303 Embedded 6: We will see you tomorrow night

UFC 303 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week for the highly anticipated championship clash at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. Headlining the show, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes go head to head at lightweight. Also on the PPV card, Anthony Smith faces Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight, Macy Chiasson goes up against Mayra Bueno Silva at women’s bantamweight and Ian Machado Garry fights Michael “Venom” Page at welterweight.

Following the fifth episode, UFC 303 Embedded 6 features the fighters as they make weight, make it official, step on the scales and go face to face in front of the fans.