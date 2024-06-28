UFC 303 Embedded 5: Just another win, that’s it

UFC 303 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 5 continues the Fight Week leading to the highly anticipated event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. The fight card is headlined by a five-round light heavyweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira brings to the Octagon his 205-pound belt. Former champion Jiri Prochazka looks to take revenge and regain the title.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes battle it out at lightweight. Also on the card, Anthony Smith faces Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight, Macy Chiasson meets Mayra Bueno Silva at women’s bantamweight and Ian Machado Garry takes on Michael “Venom” Page at welterweight.

Following the fourth episode, UFC 303 Embedded 5 features the fighters as they near their respective bouts, host the final pre-fight press conference and go face to face.