UFC 303 Embedded 4: With this hair I look like a good guy

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, for the highly anticipated championship rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The fight card features a series of bouts with the 205-pound title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against old rival and former champion Jiri Prochazka. In the co-main event, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes go head to head at featherweight.

Also on the card, Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze battle it out at light heavyweight. Macy Chiasson and Mayra Bueno Silva clash at women’s bantamweight. Ian Machado Garry and Michael “Venom” Page square off at welterweight.

Following the third episode, UFC 303 Embedded 4 features Pereira as he arrives in Las Vegas and gets a haircut. UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer and his team catch a plane. Silva trains and has lunch. Garry and Page talk to media. Prochazka signs posters and talks to Daniel Cormier. Fighters check in.