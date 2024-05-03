Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg weigh-in video

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg weigh-in live show

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) of Brazil defends flyweight title against No. 10-ranked contender Steve Erceg (12-1) of Australia. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 125 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, Los Angeles’ bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (19-4) goes up against former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) of Brazil. The non-championship limit is 136 lbs.

Get UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 301 fight card

Main card

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight
  • Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria, middleweight
  • Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight
  • Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweight
  • Jean Silva vs. William Gomis, featherweight

Early prelims

  • Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose, lightweight
  • Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
  • Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, women’s flyweight
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweight
  • Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.