UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg weigh-in video

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) of Brazil defends flyweight title against No. 10-ranked contender Steve Erceg (12-1) of Australia. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 125 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, Los Angeles’ bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (19-4) goes up against former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) of Brazil. The non-championship limit is 136 lbs.

Get UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 301 fight card

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweight

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria, middleweight

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweight

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis, featherweight

Early prelims