UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg weigh-in video

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) of Brazil defends flyweight title against No. 10-ranked contender Steve Erceg (12-1) of Australia. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 125 lbs championship limit.
In the co-main event, Los Angeles’ bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (19-4) goes up against former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) of Brazil. The non-championship limit is 136 lbs.
Get UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC 301 fight card
Main card
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweight
- Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight
- Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria, middleweight
- Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight
- Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweight
- Jean Silva vs. William Gomis, featherweight
Early prelims
- Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose, lightweight
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
- Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, women’s flyweight
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweight
- Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight