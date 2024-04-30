Subscribe
UFC 301 photos: Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg face-off in Sugar Loaf

Alexandre Pantoja defends flyweight title against Steve Erceg in UFC 301 main event at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 301 Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg at Sugar Loaf
Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg at Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar aka Sugar Loaf ahead of their UFC 301 main event bout at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4, 2024 | Buda Mendes/UFC/Supplied
Alexandre Pantoja puts his flyweight title on the line when he faces Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301. The fight card airs live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4.

Ahead of their clash, UFC flyweight champion Pantoja and No. 10-ranked contender Erceg went face to face at the iconic Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar aka “Sugar Loaf”.

Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) of Brazil makes the second defense of his 125 lbs title. Australia’s Steve Erceg (12-1) makes his first attempt to become UFC champion.

Alexandre Pantoja
Alexandre Pantoja at Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar aka Sugar Loaf ahead of their UFC 301 main event bout at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4, 2024 | Buda Mendes/UFC/Supplied
Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg at Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar aka Sugar Loaf ahead of their UFC 301 main event bout at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4, 2024 | Buda Mendes/UFC/Supplied
Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg go face to face
Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg go face to face at Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar aka Sugar Loaf ahead of their UFC 301 main event bout at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4, 2024 | Buda Mendes/UFC/Supplied

In the co-main event, LA’s bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (19-4) faces off former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) of Brazil. Also on the UFC 301 card, Brazilian Vitor Petrino (11-0) goes up against former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (37-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas.

A pair of middleweight bouts kickoff the action, featuring Michel Pereira (30-11, 2 NC) of Brazil up against Ihor Potieria (20-5) of Ukraine and Brazilian Caio Borralho (15-1, 1 NC) versus Paul Craig (17-7-1) of Scotland.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

