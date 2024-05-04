UFC 301 Embedded 6: See you tomorrow night

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Embedded Vlog Series Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event on Saturday, May 4. The fight card is headlined by a five-round flyweight title night live from from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The final episode of UFC 301 Embedded features Brazilian middleweight Caio Borralho at the Athlete Hotel pool. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo of Brazil cuts weight.

LA’s bantamweight Jonathan Martinez, Australian flyweight contender Steve Erceg, UFC 125-pound champion Alexandre Pantoja and other fighters tip the scales to make it official. Paul Craig of Scotland, Brazilian opponent Caio Borralho, and other athletes featured on the card go face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins.