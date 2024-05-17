Video: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk free prelims & preview

The two-fight Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk free preliminary card leads to the PPV action live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. Among the prelims, British featherweight Isaac Lowe (24-2-3, 8 KOs) faces Dubai-based Hasibullah Ahmadi (16-1, 5 KOs) of Afghanistan. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Australia-based David Nyika (8-0, 7 KOs) of New Zealand takes on Michael Seitz (12-0, 10 KOs) of Germany. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

The Fury vs Usyk free prelims start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at 10 am ET / 7 am PT in the U.S. and 3 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the live stream begins at 12 am AEST on Sunday, May 19.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, British unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) and undefeated unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine battle it out for the four-belt undisputed title. In the co-main event, former world champions and old rivals, Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) of Australia and Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) of Latvia go head to head for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title.