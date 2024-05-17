Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Omaha results, start time, live stream, Trinidad-Snake vs Pague

BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague live results from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, NE

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Carlos Trinidad-Snake faces Dustin Pague at BKFC Fight Night Omaha
Carlos Trinidad-Snake and Dustin Pague at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout | BKFC
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague airs live from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska on Friday, May 17. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international competitors.

In the main event, Carlos Trinidad-Snake makes his hometown ring appearance against Dustin Pague of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The pair squares off at welterweight. In the co-main event, Dakota Cochrane of Fairbury, Nebraska and Jeremie Holloway of Charlotte, North Carolina clash at middleweight.

Also on the card, Alonzo Martinez takes on Stanislav Grosu at welterweight, Sarah Shell faces Crystal Van Wyk at women’s flyweight and Ryan Roberts meets Bobby Taylor at lightweight. Plus, Ryan Braun goes up against Corey Mcintosh at cruiserweight and Sean Wilson fighters Emeka Ifekandu at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC Omaha live stream

Broadcast: Prime Video
Date: Friday, May 17
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague results

Get BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Carlos Trinidad-Snake vs. Dustin Pague, welterweight
  • Dakota Cochrane vs. Jeremie Holloway, middleweight
  • Alonzo Martinez vs. Stanislav Grosu, welterweight
  • Sarah Shell vs. Crystal Van Wyk, women’s flyweight
  • Ryan Roberts vs. Bobby Taylor, lightweight
  • Ryan Braun vs. Corey Mcintosh, cruiserweight
  • Sean Wilson vs. Emeka Ifekandu, welterweight
  • Tommy Strydom vs. Corey Roberts, featherweight
  • Josh Krejci vs. Nate Morrow, featherweight
  • Kassius Kayne vs. Dionisio Ramirez, welterweight
  • Brandon Meyer vs. Eduardo Peralta, lightweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.