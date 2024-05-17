BKFC Omaha results, start time, live stream, Trinidad-Snake vs Pague

BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague airs live from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska on Friday, May 17. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international competitors.

In the main event, Carlos Trinidad-Snake makes his hometown ring appearance against Dustin Pague of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The pair squares off at welterweight. In the co-main event, Dakota Cochrane of Fairbury, Nebraska and Jeremie Holloway of Charlotte, North Carolina clash at middleweight.

Also on the card, Alonzo Martinez takes on Stanislav Grosu at welterweight, Sarah Shell faces Crystal Van Wyk at women’s flyweight and Ryan Roberts meets Bobby Taylor at lightweight. Plus, Ryan Braun goes up against Corey Mcintosh at cruiserweight and Sean Wilson fighters Emeka Ifekandu at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC Omaha live stream

Broadcast: Prime Video

Date: Friday, May 17

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague results

Get BKFC Omaha: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague full fight card and stay tuned for results below.