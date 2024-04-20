Subscribe
UFC 300 video: Best of historic MMA card in slow motion

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill highlights

By Parviz Iskenderov
The monumental UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill fight card aired live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13. The event saw a series of bouts with some of the most prominent MMA fighters of today. An over two and a half-minute slow motion highlight hit the stream today.

The video starts with Deiveson Figueiredo’s clash with Cody Garbrandt and ends with Alex Pereira’s domination of Jamahal Hill in the main event. The clip also features the highlight from Kayla Harrisson’s UFC debut against Holly Holm, Max Holloway’s “BMF” KO of Justin Gaethje, Weili Zhang’s title defense against Yan Xiaonan, and everything in between.

Spoiler: That big hit that put a halt to the UFC 300 main event is, however, not included. Check it out up top.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

