UFC 300 Embedded 1: The chatter is that everybody’s looking forward to our fight

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Embedded Vlog Series Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week for the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

The first episode of UFC 300 Embedded Vlog Series features Alex Pereira at the dinner with Chuck Liddell and Glover Teixeira. Brazil’s two-division champion defends his light heavyweight belt against American former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event.

Two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang hits UFC PI ahead of her title defense against Yan Xiaonan. The all-Chinese bout serves as the co-main event.

Also on the card, former featherweight champion Max Holloway challenges fellow-American Justin Gaethje for his “BMF” belt at lightweight. Among other bouts, Deiveson Figueiredo fights Cody Garbrandt at bantamweight, Calvin Kattar takes on Aljamain Sterling at featherweight and Bo Nickal meets Cody Brundage at middleweight.