Alex Pereira: From A to UFC 300

Two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira faces Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. The contest pits Brazil’s reigning light heavyweight king against former titleholder of Chicago, Illinois. The PPV fight card airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with a video featuring Pereira (9-2) in a series of his previous MMA bouts leading to the highly anticipated clash with Hill. This includes his Octagon debut against Andreas Michailidis and the third UFC fight against Sean Strickland.

Plus, a pair of middleweight title fights against Israel Adesanya and a light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. In addition, the 205-pound championship bout against Jiri Prochazka last November.

Stepping inside the Octagon on the top of UFC 300 fight card, Alex Pereira makes the first defense of his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill (12-1). The latter earned the belt early last year by unanimous decision against Glover Teixeira, prior to relinquishing the title due to injury last July.