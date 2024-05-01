UFC 301 Embedded 3: On Saturday I have another very important fight

UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Embedded Vlog Series Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the championship showdown on May 4 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The third episode of UFC 301 Embedded features Australian flyweight challenger Steve Erceg as he hits street party in Favela, downtown Rio. Brazilian middleweight Caio Borralho trains at Athlete Hotel. Poland’s Karolina Kowalkiewicz enjoys the pool on rooftop. Brazilian middleweight Michel Pereira hits pads, as well as flyweight Alessandro Costa and trains with teammate and UFC featherweight Diego Lopes.

Brazil’s flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and Australian challenger Steve Erceg go face to face for the first time at Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar aka Sugar Loaf.