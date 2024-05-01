Subscribe
Canelo vs Munguia photos: Fighters make Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez defends undisputed 168 lbs title in all-Mexican clash against Jaime Munguia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez makes grand arrival for Jaime Munguia fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez at Grand Arrivals for his bout against Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on May, 2024 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Boxing star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated contender Jaime Munguia made Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas for their highly anticipated clash on Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena. The pair battles it out on Cinco de Mayo weekend headlining a four-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the fourth defense of his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts. Former super welterweight champion Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California looks to earn world title in his second weight class.

“This is a very significant and historic fight with two Mexicans fighting for all four belts for the first time,” Canelo said. “I’m looking to leave my mark and put my country up high.”

Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez with team | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“This is going to be an interesting fight and we’re going to come after him,” Munguia said. “We’re going to look for him in the ring, and in the end it’s going to be an amazing fight for the fans.”

Jaime Munguia | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Jaime Munguia | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Jaime Munguia | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Jaime Munguia and Freddie Roach
Jaime Munguia and Freddie Roach | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Jaime Munguia | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Jaime Munguia with team
Jaime Munguia with team | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

The Grand Arrivals also featured San Antonio’s interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) and challenger Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina. The fighters previewed their co-main event clash and went face to face.

Fabian Andres Maidana | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios and Fabian Andres Maidana
Mario Barrios and Fabian Andres Maidana | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios and Fabian Andres Maidana
Mario Barrios and Fabian Andres Maidana | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas also made Grand Arrival for his interim WBC featherweight title defense against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. There was no faceoff, as the latter didn’t make his appearance at the Fight Week kickoff event.

Brandon Figueroa | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Brandon Figueroa | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Brandon Figueroa | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Lithuania’s WBA welterweight titleholder Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) and two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela faced off and previewed their bout. The contest serves as the Canelo vs Munguia PPV opener.

Gabriel Maestre | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Eimantas Stanionis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Eimantas Stanionis and Gabriel Maestre go face to face
Eimantas Stanionis and Gabriel Maestre go face to face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Eimantas Stanionis and Gabriel Maestre
Eimantas Stanionis and Gabriel Maestre | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Headlining Canelo vs Munguia prelims, Jesus Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona takes on Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) of Venezuela. Also on the card, Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey goes up against Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles. Both bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

