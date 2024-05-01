Subscribe
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia final press conference video

Canelo Alvarez defends undisputed 168 lbs title against undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jaime Munguia preview their bout and go face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair battles it out on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco defends his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF 168 lbs belts for the fourth time. Undefeated former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California challenges for world title in his second weight class.

The Canelo vs Munguia final pre-fight press conference airs live on Wednesday, May 1 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The presser follows Grand Arrivals that kicked off Fight Week a day earlier.

