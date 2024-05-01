Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia final press conference video

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jaime Munguia preview their bout and go face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair battles it out on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco defends his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF 168 lbs belts for the fourth time. Undefeated former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California challenges for world title in his second weight class.

The Canelo vs Munguia final pre-fight press conference airs live on Wednesday, May 1 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The presser follows Grand Arrivals that kicked off Fight Week a day earlier.