Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson two-leg press tour in New York City & Arlington, Texas

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul faces boxing legend Mike Tyson on Saturday, July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds pro fight at heavyweight. The event airs live on Netflix. Ahead of their clash, the fighters preview their bout and go face to face for the first time at two back-to-back press conferences in New York City, NY and Arlington, TX.

Brooklyn’s 57-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) steps inside the ring as a pro boxer for the first time in over 19 years. 27-year-old Cleveland native Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is fresh off the via first-round stoppage in March.

The Paul vs Tyson launch press conference takes place at Apollo Theater in New York City, NY on Monday, May 13 at 5:30 pm ET. The second leg of a two-city press tour is held on Thursday, May 16 at Texas Live in Arlington, TX at 7:30 pm CT.

Also partaking in the press conferences, the co-main event fighters and old rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title on the line.

Their first fight took place at Madison Square Garden in New York in April 2022. Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland defeated Puerto Rico’s Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) by split decision and retained her undisputed lightweight title.

The bouts featured on the Paul vs Tyson undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.