UFC 299 results, PPV time, O’Malley vs Vera 2, main event, prelims

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on PPV from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, reigning bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (17-1) of Helena, Montana faces his old rival and No. 5-ranked contender Marlon Vera (23-8-1) of Ecuador. In the five-round co-main event, former interim lightweight champion and No. 3 Dustin Poirier (29-8) of Lafayette, Louisiana takes on No. 12 Benoit Saint Denis (13-1) of France.

Also on the PPV card, American No. 13-ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-10) welcomes England’s former Bellator title challenger Michael “Venom” Page (21-2). Plus, Brazil’s former welterweight title challenger and No. 4 Gilbert Burns (22-6) fights No. 11 Jack Della Maddalena (16-2) of Australia. In addition, former bantamweight champion and No. 4 Petr Yan (16-5) goes up against No. 7 Song Yadong (21-7-1) of Korea. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Date: Saturday, March 9

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Early prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office

Date: Saturday, March 9 – Sunday, March 10

Main card: 3 am GMT

Preliminary card: 1 am GMT

Early prelims: 11 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 10

Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST

Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST

Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 results

Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Early prelims