Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 299 results, PPV time, O’Malley vs Vera 2, main event, prelims

UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on PPV from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, reigning bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (17-1) of Helena, Montana faces his old rival and No. 5-ranked contender Marlon Vera (23-8-1) of Ecuador. In the five-round co-main event, former interim lightweight champion and No. 3 Dustin Poirier (29-8) of Lafayette, Louisiana takes on No. 12 Benoit Saint Denis (13-1) of France.

Also on the PPV card, American No. 13-ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-10) welcomes England’s former Bellator title challenger Michael “Venom” Page (21-2). Plus, Brazil’s former welterweight title challenger and No. 4 Gilbert Burns (22-6) fights No. 11 Jack Della Maddalena (16-2) of Australia. In addition, former bantamweight champion and No. 4 Petr Yan (16-5) goes up against No. 7 Song Yadong (21-7-1) of Korea. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Date: Saturday, March 9
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Early prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Buy PPV on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office
Date: Saturday, March 9 – Sunday, March 10
Main card: 3 am GMT
Preliminary card: 1 am GMT
Early prelims: 11 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 10
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

Buy PPV on Kayo

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 results

Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight
  • Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Prelims

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Early prelims

  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins, light heavyweight
  • Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
  • Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian, heavyweight
  • CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev, 127-pound catchweight
  • Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz, women’s flyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.