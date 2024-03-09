UFC 299 results, PPV time, O’Malley vs Vera 2, main event, prelims

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on PPV from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show.
In the five-round main event, reigning bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (17-1) of Helena, Montana faces his old rival and No. 5-ranked contender Marlon Vera (23-8-1) of Ecuador. In the five-round co-main event, former interim lightweight champion and No. 3 Dustin Poirier (29-8) of Lafayette, Louisiana takes on No. 12 Benoit Saint Denis (13-1) of France.
Also on the PPV card, American No. 13-ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-10) welcomes England’s former Bellator title challenger Michael “Venom” Page (21-2). Plus, Brazil’s former welterweight title challenger and No. 4 Gilbert Burns (22-6) fights No. 11 Jack Della Maddalena (16-2) of Australia. In addition, former bantamweight champion and No. 4 Petr Yan (16-5) goes up against No. 7 Song Yadong (21-7-1) of Korea. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Date: Saturday, March 9
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Early prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office
Date: Saturday, March 9 – Sunday, March 10
Main card: 3 am GMT
Preliminary card: 1 am GMT
Early prelims: 11 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 10
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 from practically anywhere.
UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 results
Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title
- Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight
- Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight
Prelims
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight
Early prelims
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins, light heavyweight
- Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
- Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian, heavyweight
- CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev, 127-pound catchweight
- Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz, women’s flyweight