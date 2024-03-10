Jack Della Maddalena KO’s Gilbert Burns in third round at UFC 299

Australian welterweight Jack Della Maddalena came out on top when he faced former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2. The pair battled it out on the PPV card live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9.

The 27-year-old native of Perth, WA delivered a big knee to the head dropping his opponent to the canvas. He finished the job with a barrage of elbows on the ground. Referee Dan Miragliotta called it a day at 3 minutes and 43 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by KO, Jack Della Maddalena secured his 17th win in a row. Post-fight he called out Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan.

Gilbert Burns dropped to 22-7 and suffered his second straight defeat.

“It feels good,” Della Maddalena said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. ” My plan was to come here, grab the cash and dash.”

“I knew I hurt him. He stayed in there a long time, you know, so… He is the man.”

“There’s some scary people in this division, but I’m the scariest. Shavkat Rakhmonov, I think me and you could make a hell of a title eliminator. One of the best in the business. Let’s go.”

