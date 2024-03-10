Subscribe
Jack Della Maddalena KO’s Gilbert Burns in third round at UFC 299

Jack Della Maddalena KO's Gilbert Burns with knee and elbows at UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
Australian welterweight Jack Della Maddalena came out on top when he faced former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2. The pair battled it out on the PPV card live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9.

The 27-year-old native of Perth, WA delivered a big knee to the head dropping his opponent to the canvas. He finished the job with a barrage of elbows on the ground. Referee Dan Miragliotta called it a day at 3 minutes and 43 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by KO, Jack Della Maddalena secured his 17th win in a row. Post-fight he called out Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan.

Gilbert Burns dropped to 22-7 and suffered his second straight defeat.

“It feels good,” Della Maddalena said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. ” My plan was to come here, grab the cash and dash.”

“I knew I hurt him. He stayed in there a long time, you know, so… He is the man.”

“There’s some scary people in this division, but I’m the scariest. Shavkat Rakhmonov, I think me and you could make a hell of a title eliminator. One of the best in the business. Let’s go.”

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

