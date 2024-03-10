Subscribe
Michel Pereira submits Michal Oleksiejczuk in first round at UFC 299

Michel Pereira defeats Michal Oleksiejczuk by submission at UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brazilian Michel Pereira dominated Michal Oleksiejczuk of Poland at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2. The MMA event aired live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9.

After hurting Oleksiejczuk with a right hand to the body, Pereira followed it up a pair of knees, got his neck and forced to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 1 minute and 1 second into the first round.

With the victory, Michel Pereira secured his seventh win in a row and improved to 30-11. Michal Oleksiejczuk dropped to 19-7

Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

