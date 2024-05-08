Tyson Pedro suffers ‘serious injury’ ahead of boxing debut against Kris Terzievski

Tyson Pedro is no longer making his pro boxing debut against Kris Terzievski on June 12 at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. The former UFC fighter was forced to withdraw from his bout against fellow-Australian due to injury.

Pedro and Terzievski were scheduled to battle it out in the headliner of the “Uncaged” event. The entire fight card has been canceled.

“The decision [to cancel the event] follows a serious injury suffered by feature fighter, Tyson Pedro, during a recent training session with scans revealing the extent of his injury,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion. The nature of injury was not disclosed.

According to the photo Tyson Pedro shared in a post on social media, Australia’s former UFC light heavyweight suffered a broken right arm.

“Not the way you want to see your arm going,” Pedro wrote. “Pretty devastated have to postpone the fight. Lucky it’s not a bad break and should be a quick turnaround. Thanks for the messages. Same mission, different timeline.”

In his final appearance inside the UFC Octagon in March, 32-year-old Tyson Pedro (10-5 MMA) of Penrith, New South Wales dropped a unanimous decision against Brazilian Vitor Petrino. Melbourne’s 34-year-old southpaw Kris Terzievski (12-1-2, 9) was in action last December when he stopped Alphonce Mchumiatumbo in the eighth round.