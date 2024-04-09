Ex-UFC fighter Tyson Pedro makes pro boxing debut against Kris Terzievski in June

Former UFC fighter Tyson Pedro is back in action on June 12, when he faces fellow-Australian Kris Terzievski in a boxing match. The pair battles it out in the headliner of the event titled “Uncaged”. The fight card airs live on Stan PPV from Hordern Pavilion in Moore Park, NSW (Eastern suburb of Sydney). The bout is scheduled for 10 roudns with the ​WBC International bridgerweight title at stake.

Pedro (10-5 MMA) last fought at UFC Vegas 87 in March, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Vitor Petrino of Brazil. Going up against Terzievski, the 32-year-old native of Penrith, NSW makes his pro boxing debut.

​”I could have fought someone easy, but I didn’t want to pull the wool over the Australian public’s eyes,” Tyson Pedro said at the kickoff press conference today. “I wanted to have a hard opponent, I wasn’t planning on taking any easy fights. We want to put on a show for the boxing community. It’s a lose-lose for him. If he loses to me, he loses to an MMA fighter.”

Making his first ring appearance for the year, Australian heavyweight champion Terzievski (12-1-2, 9 KOs) targets his second straight victory. The 33-year-old southpaw of Craigieburn, Victoria won his previous bout last December via the eighth round TKO against Alphonce Mchumiatumbo.

“Any fight is a challenge, especially of this magnitude, but I’m looking forward to represent boxing,” ​Kris Terzievzki said. ​”Is he biting off more than he can chew? Definitely. Coming into my sport, I’m ranked No. 5 in the world, I want to be mentioned among the top boxers in the country alongside the likes of Tim Tszyu. It’s a big risk for me, but with great risk there’s great rewards.”

Kris Terzievski | Stan

Tyson Pedro and Kris Terzievski go face to face | Stan

Among the bouts featured on Pedro vs Terzievski undercard, unbeaten Australian Alex Winwood (4-0, 2 KOs) takes on Joey Canoy (20-5-2, 12 KOs) of Philippines. The pair squares off in the WBC minimumweight title eliminator.

Plus, unbeaten British Ella Boot (6-0, 1 KOs) goes up against Tywarna Campbell (4-2-2) of Australia. The pair meets at lightweight.