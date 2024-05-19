Subscribe
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk post-fight press conference video

Usyk vs Fury post-fight presser live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk post-fight press conference follows their highly anticipated bout live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. The showdown saw the undefeated heavyweight champions battling it out for the undisputed title.

Ukraine’s Usyk defeated Fury of the UK by split decision, securing a knockdown at the end of the ninth round along the way. The scores were 114-113, 113-114 and 115-112.

With the victory, Oleksandr Usyk of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine became a two-division undisputed champion. The 37-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion retained his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts and claimed the WBC strap previously held by Tyson Fury of Manchester, England.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

