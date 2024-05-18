Fury vs Usyk results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk square off in the highly anticipated clash live on PPV from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. The contest pits the British WBC heavyweight champion against the unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion of Ukraine. The undefeated fighters battle it out for the first undisputed heavyweight title in almost 25 years. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England puts his WBC belt on the line for the fourth time. 37-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine brings to the ring his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight straps for the third time. The long-awaited showdown is set to crown the division’s first four-belt undisputed champion in history.

The 12-round co-main event is a rematch between between Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) of Australia and fellow former world champion Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) of Latvia. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant IBF cruiserweight title on the line. Opetaia dethroned Briedis by unanimous decision in July 2022.

Also on the card, the 12-round world title fight between IBF junior lightweight champion Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) of Wales and challenger Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO) of Northern Ireland. Among other Fury vs Usyk undercard bouts, Agit Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs) of Germany and Cuban Frank Sanchez (24-0, 17 KOs) meet in a 12-round WBC heavyweight title eliminator. Slovakia-born British heavyweight Moses Itauma (8-0, 6 KOs) and Germany-based Ilja Mezencev (25-3, 21 KOs) of Kazakhstan go head to head in the 10-rounder for the vacant WBO Intercontinental belt.

Plus, British Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11 KOs) faces Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (23-1,16 KOs) of Ghana by way of Nigeria in the 10-rounder at lightweight. Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs) of Sweden fights former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) in the 10-rounder at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Poland-based light heavyweight Daniel Lapin (9-0, 3 KOs) of Ukraine and Portugal-based Octavio Pudivitr (9-1, 4 KOs) of Mozambique meet in the 10-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental strap.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, PPV.com, DAZN PPV

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 5 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Date: Sunday, May 19

Time: 2 am AEST / 12 am AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Date and time vary by location

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC title, Usyk’s WBA, WBO and IBF titles

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF title

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Cordina’s IBF title

Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC title eliminator

Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental title

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, 10 rounds, lightweight

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental title

Prelims

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi, 8 rounds, featherweight

David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk results

Stay tuned for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live results.