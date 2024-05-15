Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk open workout video

Following Grand Arrivals for their highly anticipated showdown, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk host an open workout. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18.

British Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is a WBC titleholder. Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine is a unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion. The 12-round bout is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

At the open workout, Fury and Usyk show off their skills to fans and the media in attendance. Also partaking, other fighters battling it out on the night.

In the co-feature, Jai Opetaia of Australia faces fellow former IBF cruiserweight champion and old rival Mairis Briedis of Latvia. Also on the card, Joe Cordina of Wales defends his IBF junior lightweight title against Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland.

The Fury vs Usyk open work is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream starts at 4 am AEST on Thursday, May 16.