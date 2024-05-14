Tyson Fury: Unfortunately for Oleksandr Usyk, he has to come against me

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk made their Grand Arrivals. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title on May 18 live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest is set to crown the division’s first four-belt champion.

British Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is a current WBC titleholder. The 35-year-old Manchester native is confident in his victory over the former undisputed cruiserweight champion and the unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Ukraine.

“It feels absolutely fantastic to be in the great Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Tyson Fury said. “I’m feeling fantastic. I can’t wait to put a good show on. There’s so many people coming. It’s such an event. All the big stars are here. It’s going to be epic. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

“If I was fighting an old dosser on Saturday night who had five fights and lost them all, it would be very important to me. Every fight I’ve ever had is important to me. Every little fight along the way was important to me. I believe that every left and right turn I’ve ever taken in my life, every time I’ve fallen over, and every time I’ve climbed up was all leading to this moment. It’s destiny.”

“I predict that somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go. And it’s going to be that team over there, unfortunately for them. Oleksandr Usyk is a great fighter. Olympic gold medalist, cruiserweight world champion, heavyweight world champion. But, unfortunately for him, he has to come against the great Tyson Fury in the era of me. I’m really looking forward to Saturday night.”

“Even if he had 20 million people screaming his name, they cannot fight for him on the night. And when there’s two men in there on the night, it’s going to be very daunting when he has the undertaker in the ring with him.”

Oleksandr Usyk: I appreciate support from my fans & Ukrainian soldiers

Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) looks to add the WBC heavyweight belt to his collection, already comprising the WBA, WBO and IBF straps. The 37-year-old Ukrainian southpaw of Simferopol, Crimea, who previously collected all belts at cruiserweight, is set to become the two-division undisputed champion.

“I feel good,” Oleksandr Usyk said. “I’m very happy to be here. Saturday is a special day because I will have the opportunity to become undisputed for a second time. It’s great. It’s very good for me. It’s very important for my country. I like that.”

“I have a plan. It’s a better plan. And it’s a great plan.”

“I really appreciate the support from my fans and Ukrainian soldiers. I love my fans.”

In the co-feature the card, former IBF cruiserweight champions Jai Opetaia of Australia and Mairis Briedis of Latvia square off in a rematch with the vacant title on the line. In another world championship bout, IBF junior lightweight champion Joe Cordina of Wales defends his belt against Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland.