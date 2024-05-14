Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Grand Arrivals video

Officially kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated bout, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk make their Grand Arrivals. The pair battles it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on Saturday, May 18 live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC belt. The British heavyweight looks to claim three other major belts and become the first in history undisputed four-belt champion in the division.

Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) is a reigning unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion. The Ukrainian southpaw is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, who looks to become the undisputed king in two weight classes.

The Fury vs Usyk Grand Arrival is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins at 4 am AEST on Wednesday, May 15.