Fury vs Usyk Countdown: Ring of Fire – Full Episode

The Countdown is on for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. The world heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18.

The Fury vs Usyk Countdown video hit the stream today. The full episode titled “Ring of Fire” previews the highly anticipated clash that it set to crown the first heavyweight king of the four-belt era.

British 35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England is a reigning WBC champion. 37-year-old southpaw Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine is a unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion. The winner of the bout is expected to walk away as the first heavyweight champion in almost 24 years, since Lennox Lewis unified the WBC, WBA and IBF straps with his victory over Evander Holyfield in November 1999.

Fury vs Usyk Countdown features the highlight moments of both fighters, as well as commentary from the former champions, boxing experts and analysts. The full episode also covers the athletes’ achievements, inducing Usyk’s win of the undisputed title at cruiserweight, his victories over Anthony Joshua. Plus, Fury’s long-rivalry with Deontay Wilder that resulted in three blockbuster showdowns, his thoughts on the Usyk fight getting a new date due to cut he received in sparring. There is more to see. Check it out up top.