Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk final pre-fight press conference video

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on May 18 live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the event, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

British Tyson Fury enters the squared circle holding the WBC title. Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk is a unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion. The highly anticipated contest is set to determine the first in history four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, former IBF cruiserweight champions, Jai Opetaia of Australia and Mairis Briedis of Latvia meet in a rematch with the vacant title on the line. Also on the card, Welsh Joe Cordina defends his IBF junior lightweight belt against Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland.

The Fury vs Usyk final press conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream starts at 4 am AEST on Friday, May 17.