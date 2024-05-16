Subscribe
HomeUFC

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk final pre-fight press conference video

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk preview their bout & go face to face

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on May 18 live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the event, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

British Tyson Fury enters the squared circle holding the WBC title. Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk is a unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion. The highly anticipated contest is set to determine the first in history four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, former IBF cruiserweight champions, Jai Opetaia of Australia and Mairis Briedis of Latvia meet in a rematch with the vacant title on the line. Also on the card, Welsh Joe Cordina defends his IBF junior lightweight belt against Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland.

The Fury vs Usyk final press conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream starts at 4 am AEST on Friday, May 17.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.