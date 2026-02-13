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Ty Mitchell vs Gabriel Rosado tops Misfits Duel 2 in Derby this March

Misfits Duel 2 also features Jordan Banjo facing Tempo Arts, Carla Jade against Pearl Gonzalez, and more

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ty Mitchell after his victory over Idris Virgo at Misfits Boxing 21
Ty Mitchell after his victory over Idris Virgo during their bout at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025. Photo by David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Ty Mitchell faces former title challenger Gabriel Rosado in the main event of Misfits Duel 2 at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on March 7. Mitchell puts his MFB light heavyweight belt on the line. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Mitchell (5-2, 3 KOs) won his previous bout last August by decision over Sean Hemphill to claim the inaugural MF pro super middleweight title. In May, the 35-year-old Derby southpaw stopped Idris Virgo in the third round to capture the MF Boxing Pro light heavyweight strap at Misfits Boxing 21.

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Rosado (28-17-1, 16 KOs) aims for his third consecutive win following a decision over Vaughn Alexander last October and a first-round knockout of Crispulo Javier Andino in August. Earlier in his career, the 40-year-old Philadelphia native challenged Peter Quillin for the WBO middleweight title and Gennady Golovkin for the WBA 160-pound title, but fell short on both occasions.

In other MF Duel 2 bouts

The Misfits Duel 2 card also features an all-British heavyweight bout between Jordan Banjo and Frankie Freelove, aka Tempo Arts.

London’s Carla Jade and Pearl Gonzalez of Chicago clash for the MFB middleweight title.

Welsh two-time Olympic gold medallist and world champion in taekwondo Jade Jones meets American actress, reality star, and singer Egypt Criss.

Additionally, Detroit-based Walid Muhsein, aka Walid Sharks of Iraq, battles Facundo Hernandez, aka Argentinian King of Argentina.

Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current lineup is as follows

  • Ty Mitchell vs. Gabriel Rosado, MFB light heavyweight title
  • Jordan Banjo vs. Tempo Arts
  • Carla Jade vs. Pearl Gonzalez, MFB middleweight title
  • Jade Jones vs. Egypt Criss
  • Walid Sharks vs. Argentinian King
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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