Ty Mitchell vs Gabriel Rosado tops Misfits Duel 2 in Derby this March

Ty Mitchell faces former title challenger Gabriel Rosado in the main event of Misfits Duel 2 at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on March 7. Mitchell puts his MFB light heavyweight belt on the line. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Mitchell (5-2, 3 KOs) won his previous bout last August by decision over Sean Hemphill to claim the inaugural MF pro super middleweight title. In May, the 35-year-old Derby southpaw stopped Idris Virgo in the third round to capture the MF Boxing Pro light heavyweight strap at Misfits Boxing 21.
Rosado (28-17-1, 16 KOs) aims for his third consecutive win following a decision over Vaughn Alexander last October and a first-round knockout of Crispulo Javier Andino in August. Earlier in his career, the 40-year-old Philadelphia native challenged Peter Quillin for the WBO middleweight title and Gennady Golovkin for the WBA 160-pound title, but fell short on both occasions.
In other MF Duel 2 bouts
The Misfits Duel 2 card also features an all-British heavyweight bout between Jordan Banjo and Frankie Freelove, aka Tempo Arts.
London’s Carla Jade and Pearl Gonzalez of Chicago clash for the MFB middleweight title.
Welsh two-time Olympic gold medallist and world champion in taekwondo Jade Jones meets American actress, reality star, and singer Egypt Criss.
Additionally, Detroit-based Walid Muhsein, aka Walid Sharks of Iraq, battles Facundo Hernandez, aka Argentinian King of Argentina.
Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.
The current lineup is as follows
- Ty Mitchell vs. Gabriel Rosado, MFB light heavyweight title
- Jordan Banjo vs. Tempo Arts
- Carla Jade vs. Pearl Gonzalez, MFB middleweight title
- Jade Jones vs. Egypt Criss
- Walid Sharks vs. Argentinian King