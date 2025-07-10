Subscribe
Tony Harrison returns to face Edward Diaz in co-feature to Shields vs Daniels

Former champion Harrison hasn't fought since suffering a stoppage defeat to Tim Tszyu in March 2023

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tony Harrison during his boxing bout against Tim Tszyu
Tony Harrison during his bout against Tim Tszyu at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on March 12, 2023 | No Limit Boxing

Former champion Tony Harrison is set to return to the ring on July 26 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, where he faces Edward Ulloa Diaz. The two fighters square off in a 10-round bout at middleweight. The matchup serves as the co-feature to Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels.

Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in almost two and a half years. The Detroit native hasn’t fought since March 2023, when he suffered a defeat via ninth-round TKO against Tim Tszyu. Ahead of his fight against Diaz, the 34-year-old former WBC super welterweight titleholder says he aims to once again become champion.

“We are excited to get back in there and get to work,” Tony Harrison said. “It’s been a minute, but we are going to roll out like George Foreman did for his comeback. I have a short window left, so we are going to be active, keep winning, and eventually get back to the mountaintop.”

“Regaining a world title is my No. 1 goal, and I am feeling very strong at 160. It all starts once again on July 26 in my hometown. Let’s eat.”

Diaz (15-6, 12 KOs), from the Dominican Republic, makes his second ring appearance of the year and targets his second win in a row. In his previous outing in April, the 34-year-old stopped Juan Martinez in the third round.

Headlining the event, Claressa Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) takes on Lani Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO). The contest pits the three-division undisputed champion from Flint, MI against the two-weight champion from New Zealand. Shields defends her heavyweight title, while Daniels looks to conquer the division.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

