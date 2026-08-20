Deen vs Cejudo headlines Misfits Boxing in Miami in September

Nurideen Shabazz, aka “Deen The Great,” faces Henry Cejudo on September 26, headlining a Misfits Boxing card at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Deen, 25, of Tampa, returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Amado Vargas last December in Dubai.

Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Cejudo, 39, of Los Angeles, makes his boxing debut after suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Payton Talbott at UFC 323 in Las Vegas, also last December.

Misfits Boxing officially announced the matchup, but the weight class and fight format were not stated.

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Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

The event will stream live on DAZN PPV.