Bradley Rea vs Ezra Taylor leads Buatsi-Hutchinson 2 undercard

The bout between Bradley Rea and Ezra Taylor has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2. The event takes place at AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, November 7.

Rea (22-2, 11 KOs) defends the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title he claimed by fourth-round TKO against Liam Cameron in May.

Taylor (13-1, 9 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Willy Hutchinson in March on the undercard of Itauma vs Franklin.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster. The card will stream live on DAZN.

Advertisement

Also on the undercard

Jack Turner (14-0, 13 KOs) and Andres Gregorio (14-0-1, 14 KOs) clash for the WBA International super flyweight title.

Zak Miller (17-1, 3 KOs) and Gully Powar (13-1-1, 1 KO) square off at featherweight.

Stephen Clarke (10-0, 2 KOs) is in action at middleweight.

John Joe Carrigan (4-0, 4 KOs) competes at super welterweight.

Billy Deniz (16-0, 6 KOs) steps through the ropes at super middleweight.

Opponents for Clarke, Carrigan and Deniz, along with the rest of the card, are expected to be announced shortly.

The main event is a rematch between Joshua Buatsi (20-1, 13 KOs) and Willy Hutchinson (20-2, 14 KOs). The bout is for the vacant interim WBC light heavyweight title.