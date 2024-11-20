Tommy Fury would rematch Jake Paul ‘in a heartbeat’, doubts his improvement

Tommy Fury is confident he will face Jake Paul in a rematch. The pair first met last February, when the British boxer defeated the American YouTuber turned fighter by split decision after eight rounds, handing him his first career defeat.

Unbeaten Fury (10-0, 4 KOs) is gearing up to face former UFC fighter Darren Till (18-5-1 MMA) atop the X Series 20 fight card on January 18. Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) took the win by unanimous decision against Mike Tyson in a boxing match in Arlington, TX in mid-November.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Tommy Fury said he would take a rematch with Jake Paul “in a heartbeat.”

“I mean at the end of the day I think me and him, we’re set in stone,” said the Manchester native. “He’s only got one defeat and that’s to me, so it’s inevitable that we are going to get back in the ring.”

“I know I’m going to be an improved fighter and with him the [fights] he’s taking and what he’s doing, I’m not sure if he’s going to improve that much.”

Tommy Fury victorious over Jake Paul by decision at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 23, 2023 | Skill Challenge Entertainment

25-year-old Fury hasn’t fought in over a year, since his victory by unanimous decision against KSI last October.

Paul’s fight with Tyson marked the 27-year-old Cleveland native’s third ring appearance for the year, following a pair of wins by TKO against Michael Perry and Ryan Bourland.